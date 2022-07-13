Sign up
Photo 1112
Eye-catching
Make 30 Photos - 13-Eye catching .
The fuchsia ballerinas are eye-catching as they sway gently in the breeze amongst all the green foliage .
Another sultry hot day - sapping me of all energy ! All I can do is laze around !
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Photo Details
Tags
green
,
garden
,
fuchsia
,
eye-catching
,
make-30-2022
,
red-purple
Maggiemae
ace
I'm lazing around inside - because its too cold out! Great focus on these full fuchsias!
July 13th, 2022
