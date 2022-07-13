Previous
Eye-catching by beryl
Photo 1112

Eye-catching

Make 30 Photos - 13-Eye catching .

The fuchsia ballerinas are eye-catching as they sway gently in the breeze amongst all the green foliage .
Another sultry hot day - sapping me of all energy ! All I can do is laze around !
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Maggiemae ace
I'm lazing around inside - because its too cold out! Great focus on these full fuchsias!
July 13th, 2022  
