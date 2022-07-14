Behind the scenes .

Make 30 Photos -- 14-Behind the scenes .

Yes ! another hot day , but a little breeze this morning to lighten things ! After being days on line looking at electric,adjustable beds - I decided this morning before it was too hot to go to view them at one of the stores in Telford . Was too busy trying the various adjustable beds on the shop floor I completely forgot to capture the beds in the shop ! but on my way out saw a door opened to the staff area ( behind the scene ! ) A very profitable day ,and feeling very pleased with myself having purchased the bed , headboard and all !!! (but a lighter money purse !! )