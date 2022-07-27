Sign up
Photo 1125
Botanical - Crocus .
Make 30 Photos -- 27-Botanical
I painted this little watercolour some years ago , and I thought it would be suitable for todays challenge .
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
1
1
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4870
photos
137
followers
90
following
308% complete
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
28th July 2022 9:44am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
painting
,
botanical
,
crocus
,
make-30-2022
Pam
ace
That is a beautiful painting. You are very talented!
July 28th, 2022
