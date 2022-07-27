Previous
Botanical - Crocus . by beryl
Photo 1125

Botanical - Crocus .

Make 30 Photos -- 27-Botanical

I painted this little watercolour some years ago , and I thought it would be suitable for todays challenge .
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
Pam ace
That is a beautiful painting. You are very talented!
July 28th, 2022  
