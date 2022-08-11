Previous
Abstract - 11- The Tropical forest
Abstract - 11- The Tropical forest

Abstract August . 11 The tropical forest
An abstract developed from the photo submitted on the 25th July in my main album ! Using bright greens and other bright colours yet preserving the white daisy - I thought the scene becomes quite tropical !!
I am sweltering in the heat ! and not coping very well ! My old room fan was so noisy I went on line and ordered a new tower fan ! to be delivered tomorrow ( friday ) but to my delight it arrived yesterday - my God is certainly looking after me ! With the cost of fuel hitting the roof - I wonder if he will be so lenient when it comes to my fuel bills !!
11th August 2022

Beryl Lloyd

