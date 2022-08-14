Previous
Next
Abstract -14 daisy . by beryl
Photo 1143

Abstract -14 daisy .

Abstract August - 14- Daisy
At one point my abstract today was going to be flamboyantly strong abstract colours , but in the end needed something a little more sedate in colours on this hugely hot day !
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely tones and great processing.
August 14th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Love this image
August 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise