Photo 1143
Abstract -14 daisy .
Abstract August - 14- Daisy
At one point my abstract today was going to be flamboyantly strong abstract colours , but in the end needed something a little more sedate in colours on this hugely hot day !
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
daisy
,
abstractaug2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely tones and great processing.
August 14th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Love this image
August 14th, 2022
