Photo 1145
Abstract - Fading away
Abstract-August , 6- fading away .
Derived from today's main poppy seed-heads 2
Somehow to me illustrating the heat of the day
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
Views
6
Album
bits and bobs
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
12th August 2022 6:17pm
Tags
garden
,
poppy-seed-heads
,
abstractaug2022
