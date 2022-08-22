Previous
Abstract- 22-Sweet-peas by beryl
Photo 1151

Abstract- 22-Sweet-peas

Abstract August , 22-Sweet-peas .
I am not enthralled with this abstract - I thought a Van Goch approach !!! I wonder if he would approve !!!!!!
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
He might like some wild circles above these! Its lovely, soft and with so many curves!
August 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
I am sure he would approve, nice job
August 22nd, 2022  
