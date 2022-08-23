Sign up
Photo 1152
Abstract - 23 - liquid Pheasant's berries
Abstract August - 23 Pheasant berries ,
the pheasant berries moved about from their straight hanging row of berries to a twirled effect !
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 .
Maggiemae
ace
A real squirm of purple and green - rather nice!
August 23rd, 2022
