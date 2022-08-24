Previous
Abstract-24- Jack in the pulpit by beryl
Photo 1153

Abstract-24- Jack in the pulpit

Abstract august -24 - Jack in the Pulpit ,
After much pondering and failed attempts I came up with this abstract - not really to my liking ,but truly an abstract !! You will need your sun-glasses to view !!
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
315% complete

Photo Details

