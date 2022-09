Self seeding beauty

I adore this flowers, even though my garden has theme! if your can’t eat it - don’t grow it.



When we first arrived to live here, the garden was full of colourful plants, bushes and geraniums galore.

Nothing to eat 🤪

Socrates has this rule, his whole family actually

I live by it now.

water is very precious here

Slowly slowly it’s now a garden 70% edible.