Previous
Sitting patiently… by beverley365
263 / 365

Sitting patiently…

I sat under the tree waiting for ‘the perfect moment to capture this glorious art…

Massive Clouds of gorgeous flowers strategically hanging… incredibly stunning…

It was a Wow…

"Champs-Élysées" is French for "Elysian Fields," a paradise in Greek mythology.

The Champs-Élysées connects the Arc de Triomphe with the Place de la Concorde and is considered to be one of the world's most famous commercial streets, and it is!

For decades, everyone has been calling it the most beautiful avenue in the world… I agree!
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How stunning that looks, such a wonderful sight and capture.
May 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise