Sitting patiently…

I sat under the tree waiting for ‘the perfect moment to capture this glorious art…



Massive Clouds of gorgeous flowers strategically hanging… incredibly stunning…



It was a Wow…



"Champs-Élysées" is French for "Elysian Fields," a paradise in Greek mythology.



The Champs-Élysées connects the Arc de Triomphe with the Place de la Concorde and is considered to be one of the world's most famous commercial streets, and it is!



For decades, everyone has been calling it the most beautiful avenue in the world… I agree!