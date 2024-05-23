Sign up
Previous
262 / 365
1993 … feels like yesterday… my eldest was born 1992
A poster of our friend’s first ever exhibition.
I really like the warm colours combination…
all m6 favourite colours.
Today is the last day of school, I have both embraced and loved these last three months.
Over the next many weeks I will revisit and re-do my learnings… working hard & continue through my own self motivation. I have only just begun
this journey…
I won’t miss the birds chirping at 6.30am… my alarm going off…
I’m always awake early but no need to bounce out of bed.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Maggiemae
ace
Very talented artist. She will have a future! Hope the self evaluation will be good for you!
May 23rd, 2024
