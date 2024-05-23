Previous
1993 … feels like yesterday… my eldest was born 1992 by beverley365
1993 … feels like yesterday… my eldest was born 1992

A poster of our friend’s first ever exhibition.
I really like the warm colours combination…
all m6 favourite colours.

Today is the last day of school, I have both embraced and loved these last three months.

Over the next many weeks I will revisit and re-do my learnings… working hard & continue through my own self motivation. I have only just begun
this journey…

I won’t miss the birds chirping at 6.30am… my alarm going off…
I’m always awake early but no need to bounce out of bed.

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Maggiemae ace
Very talented artist. She will have a future! Hope the self evaluation will be good for you!
May 23rd, 2024  
