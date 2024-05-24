Previous
A trail of hearts loving the rain… by beverley365
Photo 785

A trail of hearts loving the rain…

I have a wonderful Friday feeling, no alarm and I’m awake with the birds…

Today I begin my next challenge with excitement and calmness.

I’m very focused on a few projects that I’ve not completed and one I’ve not yet started…
So….there’s no time like NOW! So Beverley just do it!!!!!

I know I’ve written this before -
A very thought provoking quote

The trouble is you think you have time… Buddha
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
A lovely trail of hearts :)
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise