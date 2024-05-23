Previous
A little rain and the flowers stand proud, boy have they taken a beating.. by beverley365
A little rain and the flowers stand proud, boy have they taken a beating..

We’ve had a lot of flooding, these last few weeks, the sheer volume of water in such a short while is a bit scary. Literally 10/15 minutes… blast and it’s over.

For me I find it refreshing and love using my brolly and fav waterproof.
I walked home briskly yesterday dodging the flowing streams…

When it passed I popped into the garden… which smelt divine… capturing the moment.

From one blue flower they are now in abundance and sooo pretty. I love the wildness and jumble of my fav weeds.

Definitely a brolly day…today

And definitely a morning to treat myself to a croissant...
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
They still look wonderful, lovely shot.
May 23rd, 2024  
