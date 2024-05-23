A little rain and the flowers stand proud, boy have they taken a beating..

We’ve had a lot of flooding, these last few weeks, the sheer volume of water in such a short while is a bit scary. Literally 10/15 minutes… blast and it’s over.



For me I find it refreshing and love using my brolly and fav waterproof.

I walked home briskly yesterday dodging the flowing streams…



When it passed I popped into the garden… which smelt divine… capturing the moment.



From one blue flower they are now in abundance and sooo pretty. I love the wildness and jumble of my fav weeds.



Definitely a brolly day…today



And definitely a morning to treat myself to a croissant...

