Blooming with grace and elegance… by beverley365
Photo 853

Blooming with grace and elegance…

I enjoyed yesterday afternoon sitting in the shade outside the studio writing, just me… and the occasional butterfly.

This is such a pretty view, it’s the lace iron work that really stands out to me.

I’ve got a few work tasks that I’m focused on in preparation for newness, I love the challenges and of course receiving hugs & motivation from Brett.

I could hear in the distance the eco park learn & play festival … a regular event a couple of times a week in the summer hols

It’s a 5 min walk so of course I was distracted and went to absorb the joy & happiness…
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene and flowers, such pretty colours.
July 31st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
i'm really liking that pink wall
July 31st, 2024  
