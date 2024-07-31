Sign up
Photo 853
Blooming with grace and elegance…
I enjoyed yesterday afternoon sitting in the shade outside the studio writing, just me… and the occasional butterfly.
This is such a pretty view, it’s the lace iron work that really stands out to me.
I’ve got a few work tasks that I’m focused on in preparation for newness, I love the challenges and of course receiving hugs & motivation from Brett.
I could hear in the distance the eco park learn & play festival … a regular event a couple of times a week in the summer hols
It’s a 5 min walk so of course I was distracted and went to absorb the joy & happiness…
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene and flowers, such pretty colours.
July 31st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
i'm really liking that pink wall
July 31st, 2024
