Blooming with grace and elegance…

I enjoyed yesterday afternoon sitting in the shade outside the studio writing, just me… and the occasional butterfly.



This is such a pretty view, it’s the lace iron work that really stands out to me.



I’ve got a few work tasks that I’m focused on in preparation for newness, I love the challenges and of course receiving hugs & motivation from Brett.



I could hear in the distance the eco park learn & play festival … a regular event a couple of times a week in the summer hols



It’s a 5 min walk so of course I was distracted and went to absorb the joy & happiness…

