Capturing the Atmosphere… by beverley365
Photo 854

Capturing the Atmosphere…

Striding back through the park i was thrilled to hear the music & singing.

From the Flautist in the shade under the tree to the conductor, the local families came together,

the children in their sunday best holding hands and dancing in circles left to right.

There is a tremendous community atmosphere, kindness Oozes happiness from all ages.

I woke up to lightening flashing through the gap in the curtains… a quick storm and it’s over!

Pinch and a punch for the first of the month…

1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
233% complete

Christina ace
What a lovely scene
August 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this happy scene.
August 1st, 2024  
