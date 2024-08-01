Sign up
Photo 854
Capturing the Atmosphere…
Striding back through the park i was thrilled to hear the music & singing.
From the Flautist in the shade under the tree to the conductor, the local families came together,
the children in their sunday best holding hands and dancing in circles left to right.
There is a tremendous community atmosphere, kindness Oozes happiness from all ages.
I woke up to lightening flashing through the gap in the curtains… a quick storm and it’s over!
Pinch and a punch for the first of the month…
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christina
ace
What a lovely scene
August 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this happy scene.
August 1st, 2024
