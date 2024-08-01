Capturing the Atmosphere…

Striding back through the park i was thrilled to hear the music & singing.



From the Flautist in the shade under the tree to the conductor, the local families came together,



the children in their sunday best holding hands and dancing in circles left to right.



There is a tremendous community atmosphere, kindness Oozes happiness from all ages.



I woke up to lightening flashing through the gap in the curtains… a quick storm and it’s over!



Pinch and a punch for the first of the month…



