One simple rose… in full bloom by beverley365
One simple rose… in full bloom

I popped out early morning to discover my roses were in tatters, we had strong winds and lots of rain yesterday, however the good news is new buds are in the early stages of opening.

Nature is wonderful.

This full and gorgeous rose I took a couple of weeks ago when I discovered more borage hiding in the weeds.
This is a wild garden and every day is a surprise.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Gorgeous bloom
September 10th, 2024  
Be gentle, wind.
September 10th, 2024  
