O my Luve is like a red, red rose - Robert Burns

On my stride back from buying a baguette

I cheekily popped under the railing and captured a couple of beautiful roses.



The church bells are ringing, the sun is shining and there’s a freshness in the air.



I’m having a ‘me day’ today…



Breathing in,

I calm my body and mind.

Breathing out, I smile.

Dwelling in the present moment, I know this is the only moment.

Thích Nhat Hanh