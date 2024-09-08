Previous
O my Luve is like a red, red rose - Robert Burns by beverley365
Photo 892

O my Luve is like a red, red rose - Robert Burns

On my stride back from buying a baguette
I cheekily popped under the railing and captured a couple of beautiful roses.

The church bells are ringing, the sun is shining and there’s a freshness in the air.

I’m having a ‘me day’ today…

Breathing in,
I calm my body and mind.
Breathing out, I smile.
Dwelling in the present moment, I know this is the only moment.
Thích Nhat Hanh
8th September 2024

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
September 8th, 2024  
Wylie ace
All the colours. Lovely
September 8th, 2024  
