Previous
Photo 892
O my Luve is like a red, red rose - Robert Burns
On my stride back from buying a baguette
I cheekily popped under the railing and captured a couple of beautiful roses.
The church bells are ringing, the sun is shining and there’s a freshness in the air.
I’m having a ‘me day’ today…
Breathing in,
I calm my body and mind.
Breathing out, I smile.
Dwelling in the present moment, I know this is the only moment.
Thích Nhat Hanh
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1262
photos
112
followers
120
following
244% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
8th September 2024 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
September 8th, 2024
Wylie
ace
All the colours. Lovely
September 8th, 2024
