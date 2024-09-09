Previous
A sunny rose for a rainy morning… by beverley365
Photo 893

A sunny rose for a rainy morning…

The scent of this rose was truly sweet, I almost wanted to pick it… I didn’t.

The rose fragrance has always been a favourite of mine probably since I made my own scent by soaking rose petals in water and putting in a spray bottle, I did some fun stuff with my gran & great aunt when I was oh so young.

Did you know?
A pleasant smell like that of the rose, can reduce stress and lower the heart rate. The rose aroma has been shown to have anti-depressant benefits as it is traditionally used to calm and uplift.

Stop and smell the roses has lots of meanings…
Beverley

Diana ace
This is what I need to cheer me up, wonderful capture and colour.
September 9th, 2024  
