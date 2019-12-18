Sign up
Photo 1081
Smile for the camera!
Day 352 - No visit to the garden centre is complete without a walk around by Father Christmas's grotto, he wasn't in but we found one of his reindeer's hiding there!
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
1081
photos
47
followers
55
following
296% complete
