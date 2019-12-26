Previous
Next
Confused flower! by bigmxx
Photo 1089

Confused flower!

Day 360 - I'm sure this Camellia shouldn't be out so early, I expect to see loads of buds this time of year but not flowers!
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Nice to see, but it could end up regretting its haste to bloom!
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise