Photo 1089
Confused flower!
Day 360 - I'm sure this Camellia shouldn't be out so early, I expect to see loads of buds this time of year but not flowers!
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice to see, but it could end up regretting its haste to bloom!
December 26th, 2019
