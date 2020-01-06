Previous
If I sit quietly and stare lovingly at you will you play with me! by bigmxx
Photo 1100

If I sit quietly and stare lovingly at you will you play with me!

Day 6 - I went for a coffee at my sisters today and as usual her dog bought me every new toy she had in the hope I'd play with her repeatedly!
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Sue Cooper ace
Who could possibly resist those gorgeous eyes. What a wonderful dog.
January 6th, 2020  
