Cold! by bigmxx
Photo 1186

Cold!

Day 92 - I couldn't believe how frosty it was this morning, my husbands first day back at work and he had to scrap his car - I'm hoping it's not going to be like that tomorrow as it's my first back after 4 weeks!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
Peter Dulis ace
wow - looks cold
April 1st, 2020  
