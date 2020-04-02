Previous
Just hanging around! by bigmxx
Just hanging around!

Day 93 - I found it fascinating watching these Long Tailed Tits (I think that's what they are) as they hung upside down to peck at the buds on the trees
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this upside down world.
April 2nd, 2020  
