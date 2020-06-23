Previous
Bees haven! by bigmxx
Bees haven!

Day 175 - I noticed these little globes/flowers growing in a hedgerow, I thought they were thistles but on closer inspection and help from Mr Google apparently they are common knapweed!
23rd June 2020

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
