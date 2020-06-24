Sign up
Photo 1270
Clever use of a tree stump!
Day 176 - I love how this tree stump has been carved into something instead of just being dug up. This badger carving can be found at West Blean & Thornden Woods, along with lots of other carvings on an interesting nature trail
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud....
365
365
X-S1
X-S1
Taken
24th June 2020 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
