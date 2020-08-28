Taking a rest!

Day 331 - I'd heard there was something worth seeing in Sheerness and they were correct, being able to see an oil-rig up close is a first for me!



This is Prospector 1 and it's sister Prospector 5, they are laid-up in Sheerness, Kent until the owner finds new work for them. They have been used in the North Sea in the search for oil and gas. Both rigs are of the Friede and Golman JU2000E-type which were built in 2013 in China and are valued at £123 million each. Each rig has 3 legs which are 547ft in height, has a self-elevating platform which has 3 cranes, six engines, a helicopter landing deck and can accommodate more than 140 workers.