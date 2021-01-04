Previous
Interesting branch! by bigmxx
Photo 1464

Interesting branch!

Day 4 - I found this branch on my walk today, it has so many textures and colours on it I thought it would be worthy of a picture!
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
