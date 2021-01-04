Sign up
Photo 1464
Interesting branch!
Day 4 - I found this branch on my walk today, it has so many textures and colours on it I thought it would be worthy of a picture!
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
0
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Leave a Comment
