Previous
Next
Other side of the fence! by bigmxx
Photo 1643

Other side of the fence!

Day 183 - I purchased my husband a Meerkat experience 2 years ago but due to Covid it was postponed a number of times but today we managed to do it, a fun day was had by all!
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
My grand daughter would love this! I particularly like the bottom left pic!
July 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise