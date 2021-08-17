Sign up
Photo 1689
Busy bee!
Day 229 - It was very windy today but this bee managed to hang on and still went about it's business collecting pollen from this Field Scabious wildflower
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
5
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1689
photos
50
followers
61
following
462% complete
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
Monica
Great macro!
August 17th, 2021
Diana
ace
Gorgeous macro.
August 17th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
August 17th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful!
August 17th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
bee-utiful!
August 17th, 2021
