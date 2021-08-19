Nymans House and gardens, West Sussex

Day 231 - Today we visited another National Trust property, which went through quite a few transformations in it's time. The medieval style manor is not as old as it seems, it was built around 1839 by George Harrington.



Before the Messel family bought it in 1890 it was a plain Regency style house, Ludwig and Annie Messel started changing the house by adding a conservatory, billiard room, and tower. Ludwig's son inherited the house upon his father's death in 1915 and set about changing it again, he transformed into a mock medieval mansion using stone and bricks for the interior.



Most of the house was destroyed by fire in 1947, unfortunately with rationing and restrictions on building materials still in place after the end of the Second World War, it was simply impossible for the family to rebuild, what was left of the house (mainly the middle section) was made safe. A descendant of the Messel family was Lord Snowdon's mother, the Countess of Rosse she was the last family member resident at Nymans, until she passed away in 1992.