Tucked up in a corner!

Day 246 - The outside of this house hides a beautiful interior, it is Lamb House which is a Grade II 18th-century house situated in Rye. The house was built in 1722 by James Lamb a wealthy wine merchant and local politician and sold to the American novelist Henry James in 1899. In 1950 the widow of Henry James's nephew gave Lamb House to the National Trust, some of James's personal possessions are still on display.