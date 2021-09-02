Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1705
Moooo!
Day 245 - No matter how long I stood calling and mooing at this cow it wouldn't stand up - maybe it didn't understand me as I don't have a Scottish ascent!
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
1705
photos
50
followers
61
following
467% complete
View this month »
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I love these very hairy kind of cows! LOL! Roll your r's and it'll hear ya.
September 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close