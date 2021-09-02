Previous
Moooo! by bigmxx
Moooo!

Day 245 - No matter how long I stood calling and mooing at this cow it wouldn't stand up - maybe it didn't understand me as I don't have a Scottish ascent!
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I love these very hairy kind of cows! LOL! Roll your r's and it'll hear ya.
September 2nd, 2021  
