Photo 1784
Carpet of leaves!
Day 324 - Today we went for a walk through some woodlands, one of our regular haunts, but never before have I seen so many leaves on the ground!
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
20th November 2021 11:34am
