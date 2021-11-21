Previous
Odd shape moon! by bigmxx
Photo 1785

Odd shape moon!

Day 325 - when I uploaded this picture it reminded me of a night sky not a leaf floating on water - but then I do have a very active imagination!
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
489% complete



Mags ace
Lovely golden leaf! It does look like the sky.
November 21st, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh it's lovely~
November 21st, 2021  
