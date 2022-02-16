Previous
Put the flags out! by bigmxx
Photo 1872

Put the flags out!

Day 47 - Woo hoo my first negative LFT one more and I can return to work!!

At 9 this morning these daffodils were tight buds, within an hour I found them like this!
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
512% complete

Diana ace
Congrats, so good to hear! Lovely shot of the daffs.
February 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Good news!
February 16th, 2022  
