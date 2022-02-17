Previous
Holding up against the wind! by bigmxx
Photo 1873

Holding up against the wind!

Day 48 - This Snowdrops are still going strong even though they have been battered by the winds over the last few days!
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
