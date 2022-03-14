Sod it!

Day 73 - What a start to the day, I opened the fridge whereupon a bottle of chilli sauce fell out, the lid broke and the contents shot across the floor, up the cupboard doors and over my slippers (which I put in the bin). After I cleared the mess from the floor, I was wiping the sides off when one of my glass worktop savers shot across and crashed into the other one - this was the result, little squares of broken glass everywhere, with me stuck in the middle with no slippers on, I had to carefully reach backwards to retrieve my slippers from the bin to be able to walk across the floor to get the hoover - I wish I stayed in bed!