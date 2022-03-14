Previous
Sod it! by bigmxx
Photo 1898

Day 73 - What a start to the day, I opened the fridge whereupon a bottle of chilli sauce fell out, the lid broke and the contents shot across the floor, up the cupboard doors and over my slippers (which I put in the bin). After I cleared the mess from the floor, I was wiping the sides off when one of my glass worktop savers shot across and crashed into the other one - this was the result, little squares of broken glass everywhere, with me stuck in the middle with no slippers on, I had to carefully reach backwards to retrieve my slippers from the bin to be able to walk across the floor to get the hoover - I wish I stayed in bed!
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Lin
Heavens yes, bed would have been safer! Hope the rest of your day is breakage free!
March 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Aaaaw ! bless -- far from being a good morning -- yes bed would have been a safer bet !!
March 14th, 2022  
Mags
Been there. Never a fun way to start the day.
March 14th, 2022  
