Spring has sprung! by bigmxx
Photo 1902

Spring has sprung!

Day 77 - It was a lovely day today (temp around 15) with a beautiful blue sky, a perfect day for a walk with the Granddaughter's to the park looking at all the trees that had started to bud!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
