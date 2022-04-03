Previous
The end! by bigmxx
The end!

Day 93 - Well that's it, the end of my working life, not sure I'm ready for retirement! - on the plus side I've signed onto the bank so I can still work if I want too!
Mags ace
How nice!!! Enjoy yourself for a while.
April 3rd, 2022  
