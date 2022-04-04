Previous
Brightening up my day! by bigmxx
Photo 1919

Brightening up my day!

Day 94 - After retiring yesterday I'm yet to leave that I don't need to wake up 5.30! It may have been a chilly day but these lovely flowers brightened up my walk!
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

Lin ace
Beautifully captured - congrats on your retirement!
April 4th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful flowers!
April 4th, 2022  
