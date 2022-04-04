Sign up
Photo 1919
Brightening up my day!
Day 94 - After retiring yesterday I'm yet to leave that I don't need to wake up 5.30! It may have been a chilly day but these lovely flowers brightened up my walk!
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured - congrats on your retirement!
April 4th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful flowers!
April 4th, 2022
