At last! by bigmxx
Photo 1998

At last!

Day 173 - It's another lovely warm day and it's bought lots of different butterflies out, these Meadow Browns were in abundance but very difficult to capture as they very active!
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
547% complete

Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture and gorgeous colours.
June 22nd, 2022  
