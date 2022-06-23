Previous
No oysters here! by bigmxx
Photo 1999

No oysters here!

Day 174 - I was lucky enough to see an Oyster Catcher up close today, not sure it will find any Oysters here!
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Michelle

Lou Ann ace
They are such cool looking birds. Love this!
June 23rd, 2022  
