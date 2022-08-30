Previous
Next
Incoming! by bigmxx
Photo 2067

Incoming!

Day 242 - I was taking a picture of this fly on these Dandelions when a bee came flying in and chased the fly away!
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise