My what big eyes you have!

Day 243 - I wasn't sure if this was a bee or a wasp so I asked Mr Google and apparently it's a Hoverfly (Myathropa florea), it had huge eyes and very distinctive markings
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Michelle

