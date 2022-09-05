Previous
It’s all a balancing act! by bigmxx
Photo 2073

It’s all a balancing act!

Day 248 - I love Pied Wagtails they are so skittish and I could sit for ages and watch them, luckily this one sat still long enough for me to snap a picture of it!
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot ! fav
September 5th, 2022  
