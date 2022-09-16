Previous
Sunbathing! by bigmxx
Sunbathing!

Day 259 - I think this ladybird was enjoying the sun we had today, even though the wind was a bit chilly it was still warm when sheltered!
Michelle

@bigmxx
Mags ace
A lovely capture!
September 16th, 2022  
