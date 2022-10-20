Previous
What horrid weather! by bigmxx
What horrid weather!

Day 293 - We had a drive to one of our favourite places - Elmley Nature Reserve, it was sunny as we drove in but as we drove up the service road it started to rain, there weren't many birds around but I did spot this Grey heron in the distance!
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

