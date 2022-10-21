Sign up
Photo 2119
Yoo hoo can you hear me!!
Day 294 - This pheasant was sitting on the gate making a hell of a racket, I think he was calling to the females around him in the bushes - he must have been too loud as none came out!
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Super capture and timing!
October 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Lol, such typical male behaviour ;-)
October 21st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
They are very noisy aren’t they? Nice capture on the gate!
October 21st, 2022
