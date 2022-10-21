Previous
Next
Yoo hoo can you hear me!! by bigmxx
Photo 2119

Yoo hoo can you hear me!!

Day 294 - This pheasant was sitting on the gate making a hell of a racket, I think he was calling to the females around him in the bushes - he must have been too loud as none came out!
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super capture and timing!
October 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Lol, such typical male behaviour ;-)
October 21st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
They are very noisy aren’t they? Nice capture on the gate!
October 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise