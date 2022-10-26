Previous
Reminiscing childhood! by bigmxx
Reminiscing childhood!

Day 299 - Coming from Kent I love to see the hops, but they always remind me of my Nan as I use to go with her when she went for the yearly hop picking Season, she would build me a tent from the hop sacks, I can almost still smell them!
Michelle

@bigmxx
