Photo 2124
Reminiscing childhood!
Day 299 - Coming from Kent I love to see the hops, but they always remind me of my Nan as I use to go with her when she went for the yearly hop picking Season, she would build me a tent from the hop sacks, I can almost still smell them!
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
